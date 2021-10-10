Geeq (GEEQ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $289,689.00

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Geeq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001169 BTC on major exchanges. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $6.62 million and $289,689.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Geeq has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00048631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.13 or 0.00224685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00012083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00100117 BTC.

Geeq Coin Profile

Geeq (CRYPTO:GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,247,222 coins. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

