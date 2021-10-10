Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Buy

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 70 ($0.91).

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GEMD. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Monday, September 6th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Gem Diamonds stock opened at GBX 57.90 ($0.76) on Wednesday. Gem Diamonds has a 52 week low of GBX 35.40 ($0.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 79.40 ($1.04). The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The stock has a market cap of £81.35 million and a P/E ratio of 4.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 61.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

