Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GMTX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ GMTX opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. Gemini Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $19.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 14.89, a current ratio of 14.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gemini Therapeutics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 12,827.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 25,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 344.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

