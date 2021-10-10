Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
GMTX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.
NASDAQ GMTX opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. Gemini Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $19.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 14.89, a current ratio of 14.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 12,827.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 25,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 344.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.
Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile
Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.
