Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,143,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $473,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Generac during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Generac by 66.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Generac during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $505.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.53.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $406.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $423.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.85 and a 52-week high of $466.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

