Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Gap Up to $405.17

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $405.17, but opened at $418.62. Generac shares last traded at $414.95, with a volume of 198 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on GNRC shares. started coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $505.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.53.

Get Generac alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $423.89 and a 200 day moving average of $380.28.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Generac by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after acquiring an additional 31,828 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,202,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Generac by 1,002.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 10,478 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Generac (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.