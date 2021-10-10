Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 29,668 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,607,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,668 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $612,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 14.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Cintas by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 479,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,357,000 after acquiring an additional 16,610 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.78.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $402.80 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $311.69 and a one year high of $409.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $393.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,142 shares of company stock worth $15,705,343. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

