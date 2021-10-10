Geode Capital Management LLC Has $477.14 Million Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,160,794 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 285,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.66% of Best Buy worth $477,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,673,164 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $537,004,000 after purchasing an additional 240,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,289,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $377,654,000 after purchasing an additional 18,560 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,643 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $304,102,000 after purchasing an additional 30,143 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 11.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,561,220 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $294,105,000 after purchasing an additional 266,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,517,422 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $289,453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBY opened at $107.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.93 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, September 10th. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $642,736 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

