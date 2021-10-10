Geode Capital Management LLC Has $515.28 Million Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,509,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,496 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $515,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 84.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,559 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth approximately $137,940,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth approximately $114,962,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,930,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,867,385,000 after purchasing an additional 384,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth approximately $72,748,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.84, for a total value of $1,246,654.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $335,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,485 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,142. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $212.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.98 and a 200-day moving average of $194.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.49 and a 12-month high of $251.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.73.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

