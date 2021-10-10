Geode Capital Management LLC Has $535.86 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,548,271 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,800 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $535,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in ANSYS by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.75.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $345.67 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.79 and a 12 month high of $413.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $361.61 and its 200 day moving average is $352.44. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,462 shares of company stock worth $23,456,562 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

