Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 198,440 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,817,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.76% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $593,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,332 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,281,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,387 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,735,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,146,000 after purchasing an additional 580,164 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,394,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,505,000 after purchasing an additional 560,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 717,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,871,000 after buying an additional 462,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

ADM opened at $63.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $69.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.52. The company has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

