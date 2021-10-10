Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 60,250 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,019,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,250 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.87% of Verisk Analytics worth $526,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,288,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,287,759,000 after buying an additional 228,438 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,813,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,540,000 after purchasing an additional 83,912 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,959,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,123,000 after purchasing an additional 338,778 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,524,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,012,000 after purchasing an additional 389,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,151,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,165,000 after purchasing an additional 318,863 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $97,522.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,836 shares of company stock worth $981,579. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.80.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $207.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

