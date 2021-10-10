Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 74,144 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,731,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Copart worth $490,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Copart by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart stock opened at $140.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.15 and a 200 day moving average of $132.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.92 and a 12-month high of $152.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.83.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,278,100. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.