Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 6,837 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,831,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,837 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.80% of The Williams Companies worth $578,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 35.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 325.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $28.32 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average of $25.41.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America started coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

