Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,160,794 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 285,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.66% of Best Buy worth $477,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter worth $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 359.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Best Buy from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $642,736 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BBY opened at $107.25 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.93 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. Best Buy’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

