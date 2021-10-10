Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €87.10 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) has been given a €87.10 ($102.47) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GXI. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €99.30 ($116.82).

Shares of GXI stock opened at €79.40 ($93.41) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €87.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of €89.12. Gerresheimer has a 52 week low of €77.10 ($90.71) and a 52 week high of €103.70 ($122.00).

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

