Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment stock opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $15.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average is $14.13. The company has a market capitalization of $468.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.83 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 140.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.74%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 2.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 3.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 100.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 1.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.