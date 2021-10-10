Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. AlphaValue upgraded Glencore from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glencore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLNCY opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77. The firm has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.77. Glencore has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $10.01.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

