Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF)’s stock price was up 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.23 and last traded at $7.23. Approximately 1,702 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GDDFF shares. Raymond James raised Goodfood Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Goodfood Market from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.02.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.