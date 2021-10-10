Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 49.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Graco by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the second quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the second quarter worth $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 110.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $69.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.48. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $80.48. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.01 million. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.