Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Receives $21.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 74.0% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 407,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,765,000 after purchasing an additional 173,468 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth $7,809,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 46.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,473,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,475 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 193,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 25,495 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth $50,573,000. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPK opened at $18.80 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.