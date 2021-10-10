Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $1.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 117.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GPL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.20 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.44.

GPL opened at $0.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.78. Great Panther Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Great Panther Mining had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Great Panther Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Great Panther Mining by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Great Panther Mining by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 38,474 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Great Panther Mining by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,756,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after buying an additional 737,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

