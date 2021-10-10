Great Portland Estates’ (GPOR) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 640 ($8.36) price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 780 ($10.19) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 703.63 ($9.19).

LON GPOR opened at GBX 739.50 ($9.66) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 771.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,236.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a PE ratio of -9.27. Great Portland Estates has a one year low of GBX 564.40 ($7.37) and a one year high of GBX 810.50 ($10.59).

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

