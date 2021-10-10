Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Mercury General in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Mercury General in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 95.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Mercury General by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercury General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCY opened at $56.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.17 and its 200 day moving average is $61.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.38. Mercury General Co. has a 12-month low of $39.48 and a 12-month high of $67.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $959.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.52 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.67%.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

