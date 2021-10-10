Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $796,000 Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 206.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 163,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,348,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,471,000 after acquiring an additional 156,236 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter valued at about $534,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.5% in the second quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 406,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 23.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 83,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

KW stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.57.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.26 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 41.92% and a net margin of 86.79%. Kennedy-Wilson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

