Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 8,474 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 108.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of MIC opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.95. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The stock has a market cap of $325.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $288.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.60 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 93.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $37.3868 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $11.00.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

