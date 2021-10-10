Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STRA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,115 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,404 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STRA shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $71.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. Strategic Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $101.29.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $299.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.08 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 7.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

