Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 855 Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 683.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,429 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth about $2,305,000. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 3.8% during the second quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 144.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 31.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

SC stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $42.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 45.46 and a current ratio of 45.46.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 46.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

SC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Compass Point lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.65.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC).

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.