Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Purchased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 4,585.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,645 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Green Dot worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 123.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 23.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.30.

GDOT stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.85 and a beta of 1.00. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.49.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $357.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.45 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $146,014.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,085.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,635 shares of company stock worth $372,377 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

