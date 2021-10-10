Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS GGGSF opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average of $32.97. Greggs has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

