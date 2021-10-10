Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 256.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,561 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,633,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,372,000 after buying an additional 839,071 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,938,000 after buying an additional 253,560 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,524,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,799,000 after buying an additional 105,072 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,231,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,974,000 after buying an additional 1,026,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,621,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,589,000 after purchasing an additional 378,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

GO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $896,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $69,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,035.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,870 in the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GO opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.35.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

