Group One Trading L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

Group One Trading L.P. trimmed its position in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,391 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P.’s holdings in Sendas Distribuidora were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASAI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 5.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

ASAI stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.25.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.41 million. On average, analysts expect that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0432 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.