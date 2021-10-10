GYEN (GYEN) Price Reaches $0.0089 on Top Exchanges

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last seven days, GYEN has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One GYEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GYEN has a total market capitalization of $19.85 million and $435,061.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00063099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.48 or 0.00128908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00082375 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,610.89 or 1.00284179 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,405.84 or 0.06141812 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003066 BTC.

About GYEN

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,221,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars.

