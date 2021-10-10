H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Earns “Sell” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their sell rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HLUYY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H. Lundbeck A/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.34.

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:HLUYY opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.70. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 12 month low of $26.16 and a 12 month high of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.