Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Stock Holdings Increased by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $1,168,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,514,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $3,663,180.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,333 shares of company stock worth $5,426,981 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $54.16 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $72.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 22.96 and a quick ratio of 22.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.48%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

