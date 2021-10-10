HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th.

HarborOne Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 14.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

NASDAQ HONE opened at $14.15 on Friday. HarborOne Bancorp has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $15.49. The company has a market cap of $780.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07). HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 126.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,955 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 58.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

