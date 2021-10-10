Hashgard (GARD) Market Cap Tops $1.38 Million

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Hashgard coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hashgard has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $29,547.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00047276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.41 or 0.00217288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00098872 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

About Hashgard

GARD is a coin. It launched on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Hashgard Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

