Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Position Reduced by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 96.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 163,961 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 11.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,387,000 after acquiring an additional 16,477 shares during the period. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.24. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $45.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $680.26 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.39%. Research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.14%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

