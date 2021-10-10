HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HBT Financial Inc. is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln. It provides business, commercial, wealth management and retail banking products and services to businesses, families and local governments. HBT Financial Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois. “

Shares of HBT stock opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average is $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.43. HBT Financial has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $18.83.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that HBT Financial will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of HBT Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in HBT Financial by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in HBT Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its position in HBT Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in HBT Financial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

