Head to Head Review: Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) versus Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) and Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Beam Therapeutics and Curis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Therapeutics 0 3 5 0 2.63 Curis 0 0 4 0 3.00

Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $119.86, indicating a potential upside of 43.42%. Curis has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 178.88%. Given Curis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Curis is more favorable than Beam Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and Curis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Therapeutics -1,698,870.50% -94.82% -57.99% Curis -334.50% -40.73% -22.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and Curis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Therapeutics $20,000.00 277,247.65 -$194.59 million ($2.83) -29.53 Curis $10.84 million 63.63 -$29.91 million ($0.61) -12.34

Curis has higher revenue and earnings than Beam Therapeutics. Beam Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Curis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Beam Therapeutics has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curis has a beta of 2.9, indicating that its share price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.3% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of Curis shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Curis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Curis beats Beam Therapeutics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also develops therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1a; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders. The company has a strategic alliance with Boston Children's Hospital; a research and clinical collaboration agreement with Magenta Therapeutics, Inc.; and a research collaboration with the Institute of Molecular and Clinical Ophthalmology Basel. Beam Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Curis

Curis, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints. The company was founded on February 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

