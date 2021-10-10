Head-To-Head Survey: Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) versus Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF)

Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) and Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Oxford Biomedica has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Wohnen has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Oxford Biomedica and Deutsche Wohnen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Biomedica N/A N/A N/A Deutsche Wohnen 184.68% 11.42% 5.04%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oxford Biomedica and Deutsche Wohnen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Biomedica $112.66 million 13.82 -$8.02 million ($0.10) -202.50 Deutsche Wohnen $956.71 million 22.27 $1.72 billion $4.72 12.55

Deutsche Wohnen has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Biomedica. Oxford Biomedica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Deutsche Wohnen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Oxford Biomedica and Deutsche Wohnen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Biomedica 0 1 3 0 2.75 Deutsche Wohnen 0 2 4 0 2.67

Summary

Deutsche Wohnen beats Oxford Biomedica on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxford Biomedica

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes. The company's products under development stage include OXB-302 that targets haematological tumours with a CAR-T 5T4; OXB-203, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; OXB-204, a lentiviral-based therapy for the ocular disease Leber's congenital amaurosis variant 10; OXB-103 (ALS) for central nervous system; and OXB-401 for liver indication. Its partnered products in development stage comprise AXO-Lenti-PD that is in a Phase I/II trial preparation for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; SAR 422459, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of Stargardt disease; and SAR 421869 that is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of Usher syndrome 1B. Oxford Biomedica plc has partnerships with Novartis, Bristol Myers Squibb, Axovant Gene Therapies, Orchard Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, the UK Cystic Fibrosis Gene Therapy Consortium, Imperial Innovations, Santen Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, and Vaccines Manufacturing and Innovation Centre. The company also has a research collaboration agreement with Papyrus Therapeutics, Inc. to assess the impact and therapeutic benefit of PYTX-002, a gene replacement therapy to confer cellular pharmacy properties on a CAR-T cell therapy. It has a discovery collaboration with PhoreMost Limited to develop CAR-T cell therapies. Oxford Biomedica plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management. The Disposals segment includes all aspects of the preparation; and execution of the sale of residential units from property portfolio as part of the ongoing portfolio optimization and streamlining process. The Nursing and Assisted Living segment markets and manages nursing and residential care homes as well as services for the care of the senior citizens who live in these homes. Deutsche Wohnen was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

