Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 89,600 EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 89,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.12% of EVERTEC as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EVTC opened at $47.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $48.58.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.58 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 51.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

