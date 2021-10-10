Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 89,600 EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 89,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.12% of EVERTEC at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EVERTEC by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 18.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 6.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 38.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1.3% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EVTC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In related news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $658,491.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

EVTC stock opened at $47.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.99. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $48.58.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.58 million. As a group, analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.42%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

