Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $4.20 Million Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 40,746.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,641 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in WestRock were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.5% in the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 30.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 75,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $50.28 on Friday. WestRock has a twelve month low of $36.59 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of -19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average of $53.10.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

