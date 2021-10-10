Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $3.58 Million in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.5% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.9% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 33.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $41.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.61 and a 200-day moving average of $46.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 59.04%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

