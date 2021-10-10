Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $4.30 Million in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 442,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OEPW. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $500,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at about $732,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OEPW opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $9.93.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

