Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 173,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in HyreCar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in HyreCar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,937,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of HyreCar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of HyreCar by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 25,959 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HyreCar by 233.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,126,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 788,138 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HYRE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of HyreCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of HyreCar from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

HyreCar stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. HyreCar Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.03. The company has a market capitalization of $173.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.87.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 million. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 78.44% and a negative return on equity of 265.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that HyreCar Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jayaprakash Vijayan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Furnari sold 145,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $2,590,260.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,076,295.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,574 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,439 in the last 90 days. 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

