Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 75,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,940,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,655,000 after acquiring an additional 123,584 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 85,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 26,555 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,454,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,187,000 after purchasing an additional 82,564 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.61 and its 200 day moving average is $46.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $52.51.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

