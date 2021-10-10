Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 246.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ES. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $85.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.52. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.21%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

