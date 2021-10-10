Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 40,746.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 78,641 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in WestRock were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 52.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,547,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,485,912,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 8.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,394,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,329,000 after acquiring an additional 482,325 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 16.4% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,264,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,952,000 after acquiring an additional 601,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,127,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,788,000 after acquiring an additional 89,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 8.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,566,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,351,000 after acquiring an additional 204,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WRK opened at $50.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day moving average is $53.10. WestRock has a 52-week low of $36.59 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WRK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.80.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.