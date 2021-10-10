Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HEINY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heineken from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

HEINY opened at $52.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.92. Heineken has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $61.88. The company has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

